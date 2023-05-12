[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city
Clarence Ford interviews Annette Botha, Vox Weather Meteorologist.
If you're living in Cape Town, you're very aware of the strong winds that have hit the city.
Some of you may refer to the weather as 'a monkey's wedding' – where the sun is shining but the wind is blowing.
But there's actually a scientific name for it – a Black South Easter.
The Black South Easterly is when gale force winds are accompanied by rain and a steep drop in temperature.
This is caused by a phenomenon called 'cut-off low', which is usual at this time of the year, adds Botha.
Historically, the Laingsburg flood of January 1981 was caused by a Black South Easter.
Botha adds that the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour, which could potentially be dangerous.
Where the term 'monkey's wedding' came from still remains a household mystery.
They [cut-off low] are responsible for most of the rain over South Africa.Annette Botha, Meteorologist – Vox Weather
In Afrikaans we say 'jakkals trou met wolf se vrou'.Annette Botha, Meteorologist – Vox Weather
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Gotta Be Worth It
