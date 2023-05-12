



Clarence Ford chats to Kally Benito, a manager at the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) about their anti-litter initiative.

Benito recalls that the CCID removes over 110 kilograms of waste each month - that's about 21 yellow trash bags of litter which increases everyday.

The urban department manager also says that over 1226 tonnes of litter and illegally dumped waste is removed to landfills from the Cape Town CBD every year by CCID.

The amount of waste collected, removed and transported is costing around R33k per day which Benito notes 'could be used for other City projects like alleviating homelessness.'

Based on these numbers, the CCID aims to clean up the City with an three-month anti-litter campaign to curb illegal dumping and raise awareness for effective waste management plans.

What's the campaign about?

Only one thing...

We are appealing to the public and businesses to have a waste management plan in place. Everyone needs to do their bit because of the devastating environmental impact of littering and illegal dumping of waste. Kally Benito, Manager - CCID

If that doesn't motivate you to just put your waste into a bin, Ford adds that you can be fined if you're caught littering by law enforcement - littering is illegal.

Benito also notes that there is a dedicated team 'who cleans up the City, 24/7, seven days a week, 365 days a year.'

But the litter these employees don't get to, ultimately 'goes into the ocean which has a devastating impact on the environment,' says Benito.

Members of the public are also urged to report illegal dumping to the CCID control room by calling: 082 415 7127.

Here's to doing our bit to ensure that the City's streets are kept clean.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town