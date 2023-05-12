Don't be on the HOOK for a fine, make sure you have a reciept when buying fish





Lester Kiewit speaks to Bernhard Liedemann, Acting Director of Monitoring and Surveillance in the Fisheries Management Branch of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and Rodney Liederman, Fisherman and owner of Whale Rider.

Fisheries officials and police are reportedly fining people who are coming home from the harbour, without a receipt, after buying fish.

According to Rodney Liederman, this is not a new rule, and it is essential that you always get a receipt when you purchase fish from and boat in any harbour.

When buying the fish, he says you need to ask the boat owner for a receipt which they have to give you.

I do not know why people go and buy fish and do not ask for a receipt. Rodney Liederman, Fisherman

Bernhard Liedmann says that these regulations have been in place since 1998.

It is all in the best interest both of the users of the resource… and to the benefit of the resource as well, in this case the snoek. Bernhard Liedemann, Acting Director of Monitoring and Surveillance - Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The reason for this is to keep an eye on stocks, and prevent recreational fishermen from selling their catches on the recreational market.

