Don't be on the HOOK for a fine, make sure you have a reciept when buying fish
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bernhard Liedemann, Acting Director of Monitoring and Surveillance in the Fisheries Management Branch of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and Rodney Liederman, Fisherman and owner of Whale Rider.
Fisheries officials and police are reportedly fining people who are coming home from the harbour, without a receipt, after buying fish.
According to Rodney Liederman, this is not a new rule, and it is essential that you always get a receipt when you purchase fish from and boat in any harbour.
When buying the fish, he says you need to ask the boat owner for a receipt which they have to give you.
I do not know why people go and buy fish and do not ask for a receipt.Rodney Liederman, Fisherman
Bernhard Liedmann says that these regulations have been in place since 1998.
It is all in the best interest both of the users of the resource… and to the benefit of the resource as well, in this case the snoek.Bernhard Liedemann, Acting Director of Monitoring and Surveillance - Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
The reason for this is to keep an eye on stocks, and prevent recreational fishermen from selling their catches on the recreational market.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW
Tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, the University of Cape Town will hold its first in-person open day post pandemic.Read More
Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution
The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town.Read More
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know
Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight.Read More
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede
Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.Read More
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town
Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets.Read More
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city
According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour.Read More
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?
Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report.Read More
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'
On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Read More
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act
If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.Read More