Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?
-
South Africa has been accused by the US ambassador of providing arms to Russia. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni denies this. Mandy Weiner, together with Prof Abel Esterhuyse (Department of Strategic Studies at Stellenbosch University), analysed this story further.
-
The South African rand is in crisis, trading at its weakest levels since 2020.
-
To court now, where the case against five former G4S employees resumed in Bloemfontein.
-
The NPA and the SIU appear before Parliament’s justice committee today to present their annual performance plans and budgets.
-
Friday marks International Nurses Day. A new report reveals how South Africa's nursing crisis can be solved in rural areas.
-
The NICD says there is a mumps outbreak in South Africa.
-
Brent Lindeque spreads some good news.
