[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW Tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, the University of Cape Town will hold its first in-person open day post pandemic. 12 May 2023 5:50 PM
Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town. 12 May 2023 5:32 PM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
View all Local
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
View all Business
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part' If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet. 12 May 2023 4:01 PM
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets. 12 May 2023 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
View all Sport
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Music

[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity

12 May 2023 2:12 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mango groove
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Mahotella Queens

Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Hilda Tloubatla, founding member of Mahotella Queens, and John Leyden, founding member of Mango Groove in studio.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo lead vocalist Sibongiseni Shabalala joins on the line.

Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo were among the bands and musicians that inspired and brought hope to South Africans during the dark days of apartheid.

And even though these bands have been around for decades, their music continues to have an impact from South Africa and beyond.

We have been puzzled and touched to the day about all the love we have received from all South Africans.

John Leyden, Mango Groove

Tloubatla adds that even though she is the only remaining member of the Mahotella Queen alive today, she always gets emotional hearing about how the group has impacted people with its music.

I get so touched because I have worked so long with them [bandmates], I started this group with them and fortunately, we are still going.

Hilda Tloubatla, Mahotella Queens

One of the longest running groups, Lady Smith Black Mambazo has even gone on to win five Grammy awards.

My father started the group in 1960 and revived it in 1969… it’s been a wonderful journey because of the people of South Africa, they supported the group from then up until today.

Sibongiseni Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Scroll above to listen to the in-depth full discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity




12 May 2023 2:12 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mango groove
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Mahotella Queens

More from Lifestyle

Steam Deck Gaming Console Source: Steam Deck Twitter

Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming

12 May 2023 5:28 PM

Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part'

12 May 2023 4:01 PM

If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloncici/123rf.com

'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town

12 May 2023 2:42 PM

Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @hamilton_sprfc Instagram page, screengrab of image

[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game

12 May 2023 2:35 PM

Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club chats about the local game happening next to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 13 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50

12 May 2023 2:23 PM

Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Jimmy Chan on pexels

Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study

12 May 2023 1:40 PM

A study reported that a clean, soapy smell may make you smell more attractive to mosquitos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims…

12 May 2023 9:12 AM

A valid driver’s license is a requirement for having car insurance, so what happens when the machine that prints them breaks?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals

12 May 2023 8:56 AM

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says nearly 50 000 people are heading to the city centre on Saturday and explains how to beat traffic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab of an image on the couple's Instagram account: @shoestringbackpackers

[LISTEN] Brit adventurers hitchhike on a shoestring from Cape Town to Cairo

12 May 2023 8:04 AM

Jonny Scrimgour explains how he and his partner, Cherkanah Straker, have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo without flying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!

11 May 2023 10:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Music

Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves

4 May 2023 1:25 PM

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metallica. Photo: Wikimedia Commons by 20 minutos

METALLICA buys VINYL factory as format makes a comeback

16 March 2023 10:05 AM

Metallica has acquired a high-quality pressing plant ahead of the release of its new album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late King of Pop Michael Jackson. Picture: Facebook.

On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'

7 March 2023 9:20 AM

The benefit single, recorded in 1985 to aid in the fight against famine in Africa, raised over $60 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Concerts in the Park. Website. Gallery.

92-year-old 'Concerts in the Park' founder chats about what's upcoming

20 February 2023 11:58 AM

Concerts in the Park's 92-year-old founder Charles Lindsay-Bowman says that it's never too late to start something amazing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Linkin Park. Picture: LinkinPark.com

Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary

13 February 2023 11:12 AM

The never before heard song features the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town

10 February 2023 3:46 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards

6 February 2023 12:25 PM

Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Samara Joy, Bonnie Raitt, local hit 'Bayethe', and more win big at the annual Grammy's Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber at the 58th GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA on February 15, 2016.

Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million

26 January 2023 8:18 AM

Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalogue to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Jimmy Nevis / Facebook, 2020

Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan

23 January 2023 12:32 PM

See an authentic and vulnerable Nevis live with the launch of his latest album, 'Things we don't talk about.' Get tickets here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

Local World

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

Batohi says NPA couldn't do anything about failed Gupta extradition

12 May 2023 10:34 PM

Terrorism charges to be added against 65 people accused of inciting July unrest

12 May 2023 10:29 PM

ANC member of Gauteng Legislature Joe Mpisi passes away

12 May 2023 10:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA