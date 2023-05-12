



Clarence Ford chats to comedians, Yaaseen Barnes and Nkosinathi Maki about the annual Jive Funny Championship happening at Canal Walk this year.

Listen to their conversation below.

If you didn't know, the Jive Funny Championship is an annual competition, aiming to find Cape Town's next generation of talented comedians and it's back!

When: Every Wednesday, from 3 May to 27 May at 8pm

Where: Canal Walk's Auditorium (close to entrance 5)

Tickets: R50, get them at webtickets or over here

Nkosinathi Maki is last year's competition winner and dubs himself as the 'life of any party' and a 'person of the people.'

Maki continues to say that since winning the competition, he's still pursuing stand-up as a career.

Maki says his jokes are mostly about his realities as a father to his four-year-old son in the new South Africa and making light of (very) dark time... yes, this is a loadshedding joke.

While Barnes recalls what he brings to the stage which is seeing the world differently as a comedian - being able to make people laugh and leave them with real opinions and thoughts that matter.

So, if you liked this vibe - you'll enjoy lekker laughs and a night out at the funny championship.

As Barnes says, the 'world is really sad, so the least we can do is just make jokes.'

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.

This article first appeared on KFM : Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50