'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede

12 May 2023 4:05 PM
by Keely Goodall
African National Congress
William Gumede
Grid failure

Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.

Clarence Ford speaks with William Gumede, Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance.

Gumede says that prospect of the grid collapsing is very real because the ANC is more concerned with keeping the party happy than the needs of the country.

He says there are obvious solutions that should be happening, such as allowing the use of alternative energy sources and private sector involvement.

However, he says there is strong opposition to this within the ANC leadership.

It appears that the president himself does not have the political will to lay down the law…

William Gumede, Professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance

The heartbreaking thing is that right not the ANC is really much more concerned about holding the party together and making the party leadership happy rather than looking after the interest of the country.

William Gumede, Professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance

He adds that while the ANC is prioritising the party over fixing loadshedding, he believes that this will be what costs them votes in the next election.

The energy crisis will, very likely, push the ANC out of power next year.

William Gumede, Professor - University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance

Gumede says if we do have a non-ANC government in the future it is important that they bring in the best people in South Africa, not only from their political parties, to help and build the country.

In the meantime, in this time of crisis, he says it is essential for ordinary South Africans to find ways in their own sphere to make their personal lives, family lives and communities good so they do not become hopeless.

Listen to the interview above for more.




