Pippa Hudson celebrates International Nurse's Day by dedicating show to nurses





Each year, Mediclinic chooses International Nurses’ Day to recognise nearly 8000 nurses serving within our hospitals and the amazing contribution they make within our community. We value their ability to blend the human aspects of care with the expertise and experience they bring to our patients.

To celebrate nurses, Pippa Hudson hosted a special International Nurse's Day edition of her Lunch Show. Each guest gave a different form of expertise and appreciation of the nursing profession and how nurse's have consistently impacted both the past and present.

Guests included:

Dr Darren Green, Corporate Events Manager for Mediclinic Southern Africa

Sr Dianne Brits, a specialist in palliative care.

Phindile Mthiya, A theatre nurse at Mediclinic South Africa.

Mark Bostridge, Author of Florence Nightingale – The Woman and her Legend

Listen to the full interviews below.

When a patient enters the doors of a Mediclinic facility, they understand that a patient's care involves more than just physical healing. It includes encouraging family and accommodating their needs. It involves bringing a new brother or sister into the family – or returning the star athlete to his football team. This is why Mediclinic values nurses, as their care goes further than you think.

