[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know
John Perlman interviews Prof Sizwe Mavundla, Head of Nursing Education in the School of Therapeutic Sciences at Wits University.
Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day, a day to honour and celebrate the selflessness and dedication that these individuals exhibit everyday.
It goes without saying that the job is no easy task, but if you've every considered going into this field, Mavundla breaks down what you need to know.
RELATED: South Africa's biggest hospital faces food shortage
With 26 universities across the country that offer nursing as a field of study, Mavundla says that nursing has changed over the years to be more student-driven.
He adds that nursing has become more accessible to students, regardless of their location because of blended learning, which includes online and in-person learning.
Students that obtain a university degree, however, is more equipped than a student who obtains a college diploma.
Mavundla says that this is because university students are given a four-year programme, which means that they will receive an honours qualification on top of a bachelors degree.
He notes that due to nursing being regulated by the South African Nursing Council, the number of nurses that are produced from these institutions are limited.
RELATED: Court exempts public hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW
Tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, the University of Cape Town will hold its first in-person open day post pandemic.Read More
Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution
The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town.Read More
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede
Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.Read More
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town
Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets.Read More
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city
According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour.Read More
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?
Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report.Read More
Don't be on the HOOK for a fine, make sure you have a reciept when buying fish
Some have expressed concern that people are receiving fines for being in possession of snoek and not having a receipt.Read More
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'
On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Read More
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act
If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.Read More
More from Business
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act
If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.Read More
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.Read More
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases
The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.Read More
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'
Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.Read More
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.Read More
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'
In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.Read More
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request
Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.Read More
UCT Open Day invites prospective students to find out why it's BEST IN AFRICA
The annual UCT Open Day is aimed at high school learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12, their families and teachers.Read More
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'
As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.Read More