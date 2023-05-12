



John Perlman interviews Prof Sizwe Mavundla, Head of Nursing Education in the School of Therapeutic Sciences at Wits University.

Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day, a day to honour and celebrate the selflessness and dedication that these individuals exhibit everyday.

It goes without saying that the job is no easy task, but if you've every considered going into this field, Mavundla breaks down what you need to know.

Nurses at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

With 26 universities across the country that offer nursing as a field of study, Mavundla says that nursing has changed over the years to be more student-driven.

He adds that nursing has become more accessible to students, regardless of their location because of blended learning, which includes online and in-person learning.

Students that obtain a university degree, however, is more equipped than a student who obtains a college diploma.

Mavundla says that this is because university students are given a four-year programme, which means that they will receive an honours qualification on top of a bachelors degree.

He notes that due to nursing being regulated by the South African Nursing Council, the number of nurses that are produced from these institutions are limited.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know