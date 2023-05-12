'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW
Amy MacIver interviews Mr Gcinumzi Haduse, University of Cape Town (UCT) Admissions Director.
Ending your high school career can be an extremely stressful process – are my marks good enough? Where do I want to study? What if I don't get accepted? What do I want to study? Do I even want to study?
And while these are all natural thoughts, attending an open day can help to relieve some of the stress.
On Saturday (13 May), UCT is hosting their annual open day, aimed at Grade 10 to 12 high school students, families and teachers.
The faculties will be broken into the following:
- Middle campus: Law
- Green mile: Financial services such as financial aid and admission offices
- Upper campus: Health science, commerce, engineering, humanities and science
Haduse adds that UCT focuses largely on marks when considering acceptance.
Each percentage on the Grade 12 report is equivalent to one point, for example, if you have received 85% for a subject, that will be equivalent to 85 points.
After the points have been tallied in addition to the result of the National Benchmark Test, UCT will come to a conclusion.
What I can say is all roads are leading to UCT tomorrow.Mr Gcinumzi Haduse, Admissions Director – University of Cape Town
Yes, we have got the highest number of points, but how we do the points calculation is very, very fair.Mr Gcinumzi Haduse, Admissions Director – University of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
