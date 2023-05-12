Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career

12 May 2023 7:38 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Fani Madida
Besiktas
#MSW

Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league.

Fani Madida is widely regarded as one of the best attacking players that South Africa has ever produced.

During his career, he represented Kaizer Chiefs between 1987 and 1992 before becoming the first South African player to play professionally in Turkey.

Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Amakhosi, before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league.

There is some debate when it comes to his goals record though.

Having scored a total of 34 goals in the 1991/92 season, Madid held the record for the most goals in a single campaign. That was until Collins Mbesuma scored 35 in the 2004/05 season.

Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Madida says his record still stands.

I scored 26 in the league and 6 in the cup competition. Our first black president was incarcerated, came out and I am still the top goal scorer. There was no African Champions League back then so I played in one competition less, but if you compare the competitions that we both played in, I still have the record.

Fani Madida, former Kaizer Chiefs player

The players at the time were playing much more for the team, you knew your role as a striker. My philosophy was that the net is always empty, no matter how many times you scored.

Fani Madida, former Kaizer Chiefs player
fani-1jpg

Madida began his career as a 19-year-old at Chiefs, having gone through a rigorous trial period at the club.

I had that dream that I wanted to be seen on the black and white box being watched by my family. I was really taken aback that I was replacing a player of Ace’s [Ntsoelengoe] caliber to make my debut. Ted Dumitru gave me that belief and he trusted a young player to come on for someone like that and that really kick started my career

Fani Madida, former Kaizer Chiefs player
fani-2-jpg

Since retiring as a player in the early 2000’s Madida went on to coach at Swallows and Chiefs.

Watch below for the full interview with Fani Madida:


This article first appeared on 947 : South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career




