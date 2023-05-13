Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





-Action for Autism SA celebates Mother's day with a fundraising high tea

-The Nuy Valley is hosting a wine and olive festival

-Toastmaster's CT gets together to create better leaders

Moms, you deserve a break this weekend so take full advantage.

With Mothers' Day celebrated on Sunday 14 May, there's plenty to do for moms over the weekend.

Action for Autism SA is hosting a high tea on Saturday afternoon called Celebrating Motherhood at Groenland Wyne in Stellenbosch Farms.

The organisation provides a safe space for parents with children on the autism spectrum to share ideas and challenges they face.

Free information workshops are provided for parents to navigate life better.

The high tea will be a fundraising event to sustain the organisation's activities.

On Saturday, guests can expect beautiful delicacies with talks by empowerment coach Leticia Williams, make up artists, image consultants, and prizes.

This event is in the spirit of motherhood and recognizing that everyone is doing the best they can. We have five extraordinary mums sharing their stories with us. Its about inspiring and creating a great space for mothers to be better. Elsie Govender, Action for Autism SA founder

To book tickets, visit webtickets.co.za or visit Action for Autism SA on Facebook.

If you love delicious good ol' country food, take a drive to the Nuy Valley Festival taking place near Worcester today.

It's a family-friendly outdoor festival with award-winning wines and fine foods celebrating the wine and olive harvest. The Nuy Valley is widely regarded as one of the most scenic hidden areas in the Western Cape.

The popular Nuy Valley Festival is hosted by Nuy Winery at Nuy on the Hill, Willow Creek Olive Estate, Leipzig Country House and Winery and Lions Creek Olive Estate.

The Nuy Valley is known for its picturesque mountains and vineyards and we're very proud of the wines and olive oils we produce in this valley. But today we open the doors to everyone and show them what our harvest offers. To make it fun, we have tractors and wagons that will transport people who can visit all the four festival venues. Lousie Rabie, Nuy Valley Festival hosst

Ticket prices are R230 or R250 at the gates. To find out more, visit www.nuyvalleyfeast.co.za

Have you always wanted to conquer your fear of public speaking well?

Join a Toastmasters meeting at Claremont Library on Saturday morning.

Toastmaster's is an international organization that focuses on leadership and development.

The organization empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.

Toastmasters CTST will take place at the Cape Town Speakers Claremont Library from 9:30am to 11:30am.

Scroll up to listen to the events details.