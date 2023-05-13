Don't skip your warm up! It has huge benefits for exercise





langstrup/123rf

We all live fast paced lives and trying to squeeze in a 30 or 40 minute workout can be difficult.

Many of us simply skip the warm-up before exercise.

But avoiding a warm-up can be detrimental on your body's ability to function effectively.

And cooling down after your exercise is just as important.

Certified nutritionist and personal trainer, Fulufhelo Siphuma explains that warming up is essential for the body as it signals a state of readiness. Warming up activates the connection between our brains and muscles to enhance coordination, time and flexibility.

Warming up pumps our muscles, joints and cardiovascular system, gradually increasing the blood flow and oxygen delivery through the body. This sets us up for an optimal performance and reduces the risk of injury. It stimulates the release of endorphins, those good chemicals that boost our mood and create a positive mindset. Fulufhelo Siphuma, certified nutritionist and personal trainer

A warm up for five to ten minutes sets the body up for optimal performance during training.

Skipping the warm up increases your risk of injury, such as sprains, strains or muscle pulls.

When you don't warm up properly or don't warm up at all, the muscles, tendons and ligaments are less prepared for the demands of exercise. So the greatest benefit of warming up is ensuring you release those chances of injuries. Fulufhelo Siphuma, certified nutritionist and personal trainer

The process of the warm up triggers a certain response in the body.

The increased blood flow, heat your muscles generate when they contract combine to make your tendons and connective tissues more resilient to the load your body will face during the workout. When your body gets used to this, it will perform better. Fulufhelo Siphuma, certified nutritionist and personal trainer

For example, if you're warming up your glutes, quads and hamstrings before a squat centred workout, you'll be more apt to engage those muscles during squats. Fulufhelo Siphuma, certified nutritionist and personal trainer

