What you need to know about the mumps outbreak
Parents have been warned to be aware of the symptoms of mumps, amid an outbreak of the disease in South Africa.
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases has confirmed the outbreak, after testing confirmed an increase in infections.
The rise in cases was spread across three provinces, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Kwazulu Natal.
Resident GP, Dr Fundile Nyati, said the increase in mumps infections is concerning as South Africa is still dealing with a measles outbreak since last year.
Mumps is an acute viral infection and its generally a childhood disease. It usually occurs in the 5 - 9 age group and is a mild infection. But it can affect people of all ages, and when it affects adults, it can be quite severe with serious complications. So we need to worry about.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Prior to the actual symptoms, patients will experience some non-specific symptoms like headaches, raised temperature, body pains and tiredness.
The specific symptoms only develop a few days later.
With mumps you'll have discomfort in your glands that produce saliva, especially the big glands just in front of your ears which swell up. There may be swelling of other salivary glands under the chin or in front of the neck. This will create difficulty chewing.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
People who have mumps are infectious even before the actual symptoms present themselves.
This could be a week before the key symptoms appearing and can continue to a week after the symptoms disappear.
It means the person must be isolated during this period as close contact with the saliva of the ill person can be transmitted.
Once you've had mumps, it's very unlikely you could get infected again. If someone has had a MMR vaccine, then the chances of them getting an infection is very slim. But if they do get the virus, it's very mild.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
This article first appeared on 702 : What you need to know about the mumps outbreak
