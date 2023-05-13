Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change





Sara-Jayne Makwala King talks to Laura Wagner-Meyer about her inspiring journey.

- 24-year-old Laura Wagner-Meyer has entered Miss SA 2023 with high hopes

- The disabled fashion designer and model is excited to be able to use the platform to challenge beauty standards

Image: Laura Wagner-Meyer on Facebook

“You can’t always choose the body you were born into, but you can choose how you want to feel in it.”

Those are the inspiring words of Laura Wagner-Meyer who has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.

She is an inclusive and differently-abled fashion designer and model who was born with a congenital neural tube defect which left her needing crutches to walk.

The 24-year-old is entering Miss SA 2023 to challenge beauty standards and shatter stereotypes.

Wagner-Meyer tells Sara-Jayne Makwala King how this year is different to when she entered the competition last year when she'd just left university.

This year I have come through an incredible journey entering the working world, having this unique perspective on life. I'm more connected than ever to the entire idea of creating this representation and empowering... Laura Wagner-Meyer, Fashion designer and model

Wagner-Meyer is excited about the change in beauty standards being reflected locally and also internationally.

She cites the example of the recent Vogue cover series that featured disabled models.

I think it's a time where society as a whole is also craving that... This year it's really cemented not just locally but internationally and I think that's also given me a lot of hope and excitement for the Miss SA organisation wanting to transform and keep up with the rest of the world. Laura Wagner-Meyer, Fashion designer and model

As you said, the Miss SA organisation as a whole has been setting this platform up for progressive change and I think now more than ever is the time to want to be a part of it and want to be able to drive that change. Laura Wagner-Meyer, Fashion designer and model

She emphasizes the importance of representation, especially for children and young people.

Growing up, she didn't see herself reflected for instance in fashion campaigns, Wagner-Meyer says. Then, disability was rarely seen outside the sports realm she adds.

Representation to me is important because it's so powerful. You need to create these visuals... You want to see people who look just like you; it creates a sense of pride and I think overall validation. Laura Wagner-Meyer, Fashion designer and model

Wagner-Meyer believes there's a fine line between representation and tokenism, however. The key is authenticity she says.

She cites the example of the way disabled models have been introduced on the runway.

I think a lot of people can feel when an ad is just tokenism... We see disabled models on the runway but... while they're represented, the clothing is still not made for them. Laura Wagner-Meyer, Fashion designer and model

It is a step in the right direction that we're creating a visual representation, but now we need to take it a step further and this is where inclusion comes in... You need to feel that this was also made for you and you're not trying to fit in to anyone else's ideal... Like Vogue released a braille version of that edition... Laura Wagner-Meyer, Fashion designer and model

She puts into words (or tries to!) what it would mean to become Miss SA 2023 and be given this huge platform.

"In terms of what it would mean to me, I don't think I can even describe the feeling I would possibly have!".

To be rewarded in this way and given a platform to use her skills and experience would be "incredible", she says.

I think to be rewarded that way and to be given a platform to use those skills, to use my experience, would be incredible... What I want to do with it is just use the platform to empower and uplift, those are my two key words. Laura Wagner-Meyer, Fashion designer and model

People need a motivation, they need to feel that they can do absolutely anything that they put their minds to. Laura Wagner-Meyer, Fashion designer and model

Here's to huge support for this inspiring young woman when the public voting process starts!

