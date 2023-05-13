Police stoned, fired at with paintball gun during violent CPUT protests
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has shut down all its campuses and told students to vacate residences by Friday afternoon after violent protests this week.
An open day scheduled for Saturday was also postponed.
Management said continued violent disruptions, torching of buildings and "wanton attacks" on institutional infrastructure forced them to take the decision.
"Unruly students, acting in bad faith, with the sole purpose of making the university dysfunctional have left Management with no other choice but to act swiftly and decisively."
CPUT said it would provide transport to key areas for students living in other provinces.
@lavidaNOTA @eNCA @News24 @AdvoBarryRoux @danielmarven' IG: Tabile_Zita (@ZitaTabile) May 12, 2023
So CPUT decided to kick students out because of an @myNSFAS issue @DrBladeNzimande @djsbu @GodPenuel pic.twitter.com/n6bAb0839I
In a Facebook post, the City's JP Smith (mayoral committee member for safety and security) described the escalation of tensions at the CPUT District 6 campus in Hanover Street on Friday.
Disgruntled students had already set fire to buildings and property earlier he said, but with the arrival of the SAPS students took to stoning police.
Protests on the Bellville and Wellington campuses during the week had also seen buildings set alight, with demonstrations then spreading to the University of Western Cape.
In an untenable situation, the decision was taken to utilize offensive measures, including C3 tear gas and rubber bullets. Protesting students retaliated by using plastic bins and chairs as barricades while launching stones and other missiles at authorities.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
In one instance and in a show of defiance, a brazen student took to firing at police with a paintball gun while his accomplice provided cover by holding up a plastic chair.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
CPUT Students 1 - 0 SA Police Service #CPUT #SAPS pic.twitter.com/KABw83263j' 𝑻𝒆𝒃𝒐𝒈𝒐 🥥 (@unklesmith) May 11, 2023
The student grievances are reportedly related to a new funding condition under the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) which affects eligibility for for lodging, living and transportation allowances.
CPUT has unfortunately had to postpone our annual Open Day due to circumstances beyond our control. The university encourages prospective students to visit our website for information on our more than 70 career-focused programmes.' CPUT (@CPUT) May 12, 2023
Full story here: https://t.co/aymGjNSpRP pic.twitter.com/5a9EdTrn4Q
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=283645133999516&set=pcb.283645293999500
More from Local
[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster
A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster trail.Read More
Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change
Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.Read More
What you need to know about the mumps outbreak
Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks about the mumps outbreak in South Africa.Read More
No final plan on how Eskom will mitigate load shedding this winter: Rudi Dicks
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday Dicks said a plan has been drawn up and is going through approval stages before being presented to the public.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Looking for ideas on Mother's Day this weekend? Sara Jayne Makwala King has a list of must-do events.Read More
'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW
Tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, the University of Cape Town will hold its first in-person open day post pandemic.Read More
Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution
The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town.Read More
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know
Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight.Read More
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede
Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.Read More