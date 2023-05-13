Police stoned, fired at with paintball gun during violent CPUT protests





Student fires at police with paintball gun during CPUT protests. Image: JP Smith on Facebook

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has shut down all its campuses and told students to vacate residences by Friday afternoon after violent protests this week.

An open day scheduled for Saturday was also postponed.

Police in riot gear during CPUT protests. Image: JP Smith on Facebook

Management said continued violent disruptions, torching of buildings and "wanton attacks" on institutional infrastructure forced them to take the decision.

"Unruly students, acting in bad faith, with the sole purpose of making the university dysfunctional have left Management with no other choice but to act swiftly and decisively."

CPUT said it would provide transport to key areas for students living in other provinces.

In a Facebook post, the City's JP Smith (mayoral committee member for safety and security) described the escalation of tensions at the CPUT District 6 campus in Hanover Street on Friday.

Disgruntled students had already set fire to buildings and property earlier he said, but with the arrival of the SAPS students took to stoning police.

Protests on the Bellville and Wellington campuses during the week had also seen buildings set alight, with demonstrations then spreading to the University of Western Cape.

In an untenable situation, the decision was taken to utilize offensive measures, including C3 tear gas and rubber bullets. Protesting students retaliated by using plastic bins and chairs as barricades while launching stones and other missiles at authorities. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security

In one instance and in a show of defiance, a brazen student took to firing at police with a paintball gun while his accomplice provided cover by holding up a plastic chair. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security

The student grievances are reportedly related to a new funding condition under the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) which affects eligibility for for lodging, living and transportation allowances.