Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering





Picture: Supplied.

When you're ready to purchase a new set of wheels, it's easy to become fixated on the look and feel as opposed to the mechanical state of the vehicle.

If you're planning to buy a second-hand vehicle, be aware of mileage tampering.

Also known as odometer fraud, mileage tampering is the illegal practice of rolling back the odometer of a car to reflect a lower mileage.

Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how it works.

The seller will wind down the clock of the car. If the car has over 100 000 kilometers, they'll wind it down to a favourable mileage like 40 0000 or 30 000 kilometers. So when they sell the car, the buyer thinks the car is still fresh. There's a lot of people doing it and are making loads of money. Kumbi Mtshakazi, resident motoring enthusiast

While there are ways to detect if your car's odometer has been tampered with, but it can be tricky.

With analogue cars, you could spot tampering when you see a space or asterix on the odometer.

However, with today's digital cars, its not that easy.

You really need to just do the maths. If you're looking at a 2001 model car and it says it has 20 000 kilometres, what are the odds that since 2001 this person has only gathered 20 000 kilometres? You need to ask the buyer to show you the paperwork with the services, so the person can provide that mileage was covered. Kumbi Mtshakazi, resident motoring enthusiast

An average mileage per year is about 30 000 kilometres for the everyday person who commutes between home and work.

If you look at a daily runner like a Polo, and the car's five years old, it's impossible to have only 20 000 kilometres after a five year cycle. You can also take your car to the mechanic and check the engine, the pedals and the dashboard...you can see no, it won't make sense. Kumbi Mtshakazi, resident motoring enthusiast

