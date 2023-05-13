US ambassador hails meeting with Pandor, albeit elusive on apology

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed The Urban Caracal Project reported that Hermes, its 33rd tagged caracal, was hit by a car on Philip Kgosana Drive. 13 May 2023 5:58 PM
[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster... 13 May 2023 2:36 PM
Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa. 13 May 2023 12:58 PM
View all Local
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
View all Business
Flu season: Why doctors want you and your family to get the jab Do I have a cold or influenza? Can my child be vaccinated? Discovery Health's Dr Noluthando Nematswerani answers your questions ab... 13 May 2023 4:13 PM
Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious? Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing. 13 May 2023 12:33 PM
Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with. 13 May 2023 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

US ambassador hails meeting with Pandor, albeit elusive on apology

13 May 2023 11:52 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Naledi Pandor
US ambassador
Russia vs Ukraine
Reuben E. Brigety

Following his meeting with International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, Brigety tweeted that he had the chance to "correct misimpressions left by his public remarks" reaffirming the strong ties between South Africa and the United States.

JOHANNESBURG - United States (US) ambassador Reuben Brigety has on social media hailed his meeting with International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, but stops short of apologising for his claims that South Africa sold arms and ammunition to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

This is despite the department meeting with Brigety on Friday night, where it said he had apologised unreservedly for making the public claims.

A tweet by the US ambassador is a bit more elusive on the outcome of the meeting he had with Pandor.

Brigety tweeted that he had the chance to "correct misimpressions left by his public remarks" reaffirming the strong ties between South Africa and the United States.

While South African diplomats are believed to be scrambling to manage the fallout of Brigety's damning claims, investigations are yet to establish the reason a Russian ship docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base last year.

South Africa is the largest trading partner in Africa, with billions of dollars’ worth of trade between the two countries.

A fallout between the countries could spell economic trouble, especially for South Africa's emerging markets.

If it turns out to be true that South Africa provided arms to Russia to aid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, there are fears that South Africa faces a risk of heavy sanctions by the US.

Brigety is also yet to provide concrete proof of his claims.

READ MORE:


This article first appeared on EWN : US ambassador hails meeting with Pandor, albeit elusive on apology




13 May 2023 11:52 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Naledi Pandor
US ambassador
Russia vs Ukraine
Reuben E. Brigety

More from Local

Image of Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' - the Urban Caracal Project on Facebook

'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed

13 May 2023 5:58 PM

The Urban Caracal Project reported that Hermes, its 33rd tagged caracal, was hit by a car on Philip Kgosana Drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of India Venster rescue filmed by WSAR volunteer Denis Wessels (WSAR on Facebook)

[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster

13 May 2023 2:36 PM

A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster trail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Laura Wagner-Meyer on Facebook

Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change

13 May 2023 12:58 PM

Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Student fires at police with paintball gun during CPUT protests. Image: JP Smith on Facebook

Police stoned, fired at with paintball gun during violent CPUT protests

13 May 2023 10:34 AM

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has closed all its campuses and postponed this weekend's Open Day in the wake of violent protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

What you need to know about the mumps outbreak

13 May 2023 10:00 AM

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks about the mumps outbreak in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Head of Project Management in the Presidency Rudi Dicks. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter.com

No final plan on how Eskom will mitigate load shedding this winter: Rudi Dicks

13 May 2023 9:36 AM

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday Dicks said a plan has been drawn up and is going through approval stages before being presented to the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

13 May 2023 8:36 AM

Looking for ideas on Mother's Day this weekend? Sara Jayne Makwala King has a list of must-do events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW

12 May 2023 5:50 PM

Tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, the University of Cape Town will hold its first in-person open day post pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artist impression of The Fynbos, the first biophilic building in South Africa and on the continent located on Bree Street in Cape Town. Picture: thefynbos.com

Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution

12 May 2023 5:32 PM

The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nurses at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know

12 May 2023 5:16 PM

Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

US ambassador hails meeting with Pandor, albeit elusive on apology

Local

Police stoned, fired at with paintball gun during violent CPUT protests

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Process under way to get to the bottom' of Russia arms allegations - Mufamadi

13 May 2023 7:30 PM

Eskom seeks Nersa approval for cross-border energy procurement

13 May 2023 5:54 PM

6 killed, at least 30 injured in bus collision near Mossel Bay

13 May 2023 4:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA