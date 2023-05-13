Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious?
Do you know the difference between Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon?
While many people enjoy the culinary experience of a fine red or white wine, they don't understand the taste and smell dynamics.
That's because the art of wine tasting and pairing has a specific set of rules, which can become quite complex.
Some would say it's snobbish and pretentious.
Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the challenges for wine consumers.
Wine should be pleasurable and must enhance the experience of what ever you're eating. But the descriptions have become ridiculous...they've become their own genre. Tasting notes and sommeliers should improve experience and help the consumer find their own library and tastes.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
For many, wine tasting and pairing can be intimidating when you're faced with obtuse language.
Most of the winery concepts and label descriptions have been imported from Europe.
Dr Trapido said this can alienate a wine consumer and make it inaccessible to the public.
The language gets in the way of doing that...it's very counter productive.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
The South African Chenin Blanc Association has a created a taste and aroma wheel in isiXhosa, isiZulu and Shona. They've got people from those linguistic and ethnic groups to talk about their smell references. So if the French label refers to a berry specific to France, they will speak about a similar berry in rural Natal. So they're engaging with the local taste and aromas you might find in wine.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
But what puzzles me is that they will suggest you pair it with sushi, pasta or some sort of Francophone dish. But what about my references I'd actually be cooking? You shouldn't have to become a different person to buy the wine.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
The South African wine industry needs to engage with this as they're losing a whole subset of consumers.. That's not good for business. While their poncy labels can make them happy, it's alienating a whole customer base.Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47800921_wine-tasting.html
More from Lifestyle
Flu season: Why doctors want you and your family to get the jab
Do I have a cold or influenza? Can my child be vaccinated? Discovery Health's Dr Noluthando Nematswerani answers your questions about flu.Read More
[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster
A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster trail.Read More
Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change
Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.Read More
Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering
Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with.Read More
Don't skip your warm up! It has huge benefits for exercise
Certified nutritionist and personal trainer, Fulufhelo Siphuma on the importance of warming up and cooling down before a match or exercise.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Looking for ideas on Mother's Day this weekend? Sara Jayne Makwala King has a list of must-do events.Read More
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming
Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.Read More
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part'
If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet.Read More
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town
Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets.Read More