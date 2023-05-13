[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster





The India Venster trail is known as one of the most challenging hikes available on Cape Town's fabled Table Mountain.

This week a lone hiker had to be rescued after he was unable to continue due to severe cramps.

Screengrab from video of India Venster rescue filmed by WSAR volunteer Denis Wessels (WSAR on Facebook)

The 41-year old man was hoisted up by the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS-Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter.

The moment the rescuer was also lifted from the mountain crag was captured on video by Denis Wessels, a Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape volunteer.

The footage documents the collective skills as the team coordinated between themselves on the ground, and in the helicopter hovering above.

The manoeuvre performed by highly skilled responders shows the dedication, bravery, and selflessness of those who work tirelessly to keep others safe in the great outdoors. Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape

Watch the footage captured by WSAR volunteer Denis Wessels below:

It's been a busy time for WSAR - the India Venster rescue was just one of at least five incidents requiring their expertise on the mountains of the Western Cape this week.

Click here for more information if you would like to help by making a donation or becoming a volunteer yourself.