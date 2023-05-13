'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed
Sara-Jayne Makwala King talks to outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe.
- The caracal named "Hermes" was the Urban Caracal Project's most-sighted wild cat
- He was killed when a car hit him on Philip Kgosana Drive
The Urban Caracal Project reported with great sadness this week that well-known Cape Town caracal Hermes had been killed.
"We have lost an icon" it wrote on a Facebook post.
The wild cats living on the fringes of Cape Town are elusive, but more are being spotted as they adapt to urbanisation.
Hermes was always the Project's most-sighted caracal or "rooikat", recognizable by his pale-coloured ear tags.
The wild cat was hit on Philip Kgosana Drive early in the morning, at around 5:45 am, with the incident being reported to the organisation later in the day.
As part of their work, they collect caracal roadkill often the Project says, but this time was particularly hard.
Hermes was identified by his blue ear tag.
It is always hard but finding a tagged cat, and one with such personality who was so well-known and loved by all of us, was devastating. As wildlife ecologists, we should remain objective about our study animals — but how could we not grow to love this beautiful, brave, determined character.Urban Caracal Project
Hermes was a living symbol of the adaptability of wildlife staking out a life on the urban edge. His story inspired many and raised important awareness for both urban caracals and the broader conservation of Cape Town’s wildlife.Urban Caracal Project
Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe notes that the organisation has always continued to make the appeal to the public to be aware of caracals in the area where Hermes was run over.
That is especially at the time of morning he was killed, around 5:45 am.
The Urban Caracal Project says it is currently working on signage to try to reduce roadkill, and also testing for other major threats to the caracal population, like disease and pollutant exposure.
If you would like to support the project or just find out more about their work, visit their website at urbancaracal.org.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation with Ayliffe (skip to 00:30)
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=620039806834803&set=pcb.620039870168130
