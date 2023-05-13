Streaming issues? Report here
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers

13 May 2023 6:34 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Adidas
Yeezys
Yeezy
Khanye West

Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.
Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur sneaker. Picture: @theyeezymafia/Twitter
Kanye West's Yeezy Sulfur sneaker. Picture: @theyeezymafia/Twitter

Adidas has finally decided what to do with the sneakers and other items produced in collaboration with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

The German sportswear company ended its partnership with the celebrity in October last year because of anti-Semitic remarks he'd made.

@ buzzfuss/123rf
@ buzzfuss/123rf

The decision cost Adidas millions of dollars in sales - the sneaker deal was valued at $1.3 billion.

RELATED: Adidas needs a plan for its unsold Yeezys

Presenting its financial results last week, the company detailed exactly how much it stands to lose.

Should the company irrevocably decide not to repurpose any of the existing Yeezy product going forward, this would result in the potential write-off of the existing Yeezy inventory and would lower the company’s operating profit by an additional € 500 million this year.

Adidas

CEO Bjoern Gulden has now announced that Adidas is ready to sell some of its Yeezy stock and is still working out exactly how this will happen.

He's quoted as saying they want to “sell parts of this inventory and donate money to the organisations that are helping us and that were also hurt by Kanye’s statements,”

It's believed Ye will still benefit from royalties from any of the stock Adidas sells.




