Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations and Cooperation Director-General Zane Dangor said the South African government is yet to take a hard stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit.
SA will play host to the bloc's annual summit in August.
But Putin's attendance has left South Africa in a tight spot - with some calling for the country's authorities to detain Putin in line with a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March.
South Africa's refusal to condemn what some have called an unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has landed the country in hot water with some global leaders.
READ MORE:
- Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA
- Putin invite to BRICS summit in SA a 'complicated issue' - political economist
- Ramaphosa says government is still mulling over Putin's visit to SA
Dangor said the matter was on the agenda during a tour in the US where a South African special envoy met with Washington officials.
"It did arise in a way that gave rise to a very good discussion and an agreement that there needs to be a fair and equal implementation of international law. This is something that the US and others didn't recognise was a big problem, but I do think they realise that now."
Dangor said the ICC remains key to international collaboration despite South Africa's previous threats to withdraw as a signatory of the Rome Statute.
"Emerging economies like ours do not have big economies or armies and they need insurance of global governance to keep big economies accountable and they tended to agree that a broader discussion is needed."
This article first appeared on EWN : Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA
Source : AFP
More from Local
Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000
The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with other employees and a supplier to inflate the price of a shipping container.Read More
Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour'
The programme stems from an assessment in its other programme, "You Only Live Once", which cautions teenagers and young adults about the dangers of risky sexual behaviour.Read More
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households
Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.Read More
'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed
The Urban Caracal Project reported that Hermes, its 33rd tagged caracal, was hit by a car on Philip Kgosana Drive.Read More
[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster
A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster trail.Read More
Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change
Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.Read More
US ambassador hails meeting with Pandor, albeit elusive on apology
Following his meeting with International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, Brigety tweeted that he had the chance to "correct misimpressions left by his public remarks" reaffirming the strong ties between South Africa and the United States.Read More
Police stoned, fired at with paintball gun during violent CPUT protests
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has closed all its campuses and postponed this weekend's Open Day in the wake of violent protests.Read More
What you need to know about the mumps outbreak
Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks about the mumps outbreak in South Africa.Read More