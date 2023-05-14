



Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Neurologist, Dr. Kirti Ranchod.

From music to books to paintings to film and sculptures, the Arts inspire and impact us.

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

According to Dr Ranchod, there are many benefits for the brain too.

She explains that the Arts, in their different forms, are integral to the way we live.

Music is strongly linked to memory. When we listen to particular songs, it activates the memory part of the brain. We don't just remember the event, we remember the emotion. That is why, in a sense, we feel the music we listen to. Dr. Kirti Ranchod, Neurologist

We need creativity in whatever field we are in, on some level. The Arts naturally stimulates creativity. Dr. Kirti Ranchod, Neurologist

When you look at how we learned traditionally from our traditions and our cultures, Arts are integrated. We often don't call it visual arts or poetry, even if it's there. Dr. Kirti Ranchod, Neurologist

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

Here are a few reasons why the Arts are good for our health:

It has a positive impact on our sense of hope, self-worth and well being

It helps us cope with Anxiety and Depression

It is a great stress reliever

It improves critical thinking skills, brain speed and memory

This article first appeared on 702 : A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts