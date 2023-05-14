Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households





Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to an associate of the Social Research Foundation, Gabriel Makin.

A survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation has found that roughly 4 in every 10 children grew up in single-parent households

There are more single parents in rural areas compared to urban areas

Mothers are mostly the single parent

Picture: Pixabay

Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, a think-tank focusing on public policy issues and the promotion of democracy, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.

Roughly four in ten registered voters said they are a single parent. Roughly the same number said they had grown up in single-parent households. Gabriel Makin, Social Research Foundation

The survey also found that single-parent households were most prevalent in rural areas.

If you break it up between the rural and urban divides, about 34% of participants in urban areas said they were a single-parent, compared to 55% in rural areas. Gabriel Makin, Social Research Foundation

According to the survey, most of these single-parent households are headed by mothers.

The burden when people grow up in a single-parent household tends to rest with the mother more than with anyone else. Gabriel Makin, Social Research Foundation

The fact that there is such a huge percentage of children that are being raised by single mothers, would point to the fact that maybe we need to prioritise legislation that makes it easier for them to balance their work and personal life. Gabriel Makin, Social Research Foundation

The survey was conducted with about 3200 registered voters telephonically and has a national margin of error of 1,7%.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview