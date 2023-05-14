Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000

14 May 2023 11:48 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Eskom
Eskom corruption
Tutuka power station

The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with other employees and a supplier to inflate the price of a shipping container.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has revealed that a former contract employee was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the utility of over R900,000.

The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with other employees and a supplier to inflate the price of a shipping container.

It's understood that Ngcobo and her co-accused inflated the price of a R20,000 container to R939,000.

READ: Eskom workers who allegedly stole fuel worth R300K due in court

READ: Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R14.7M fraud

Ngcobo will be appearing at the Middleburg Commercial Crimes Court in June following her recent release on R5,000 bail.

"Eskom will continue to provide continued support to the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted and that a steep sanction is meted out as a favourable outcome that would serve to deter other would-be offenders," Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000




More from Local

Many teenagers dropped out for financial reasons, others lost their parents to COVID-19 while a large number of girls had to leave the classroom after being impregnated. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour'

14 May 2023 10:25 AM

The programme stems from an assessment in its other programme, "You Only Live Once", which cautions teenagers and young adults about the dangers of risky sexual behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households

14 May 2023 9:59 AM

Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he holds a meeting of the Russia - Land of Opportunity platform supervisory board at the Catherine's Hall of the Kremlin in Moscow on 20 April 2022. Picture: Mikhail KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP

Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA

14 May 2023 9:18 AM

Putin's attendance has left South Africa in a tight spot - with some calling for the country's authorities to detain Putin in line with a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' - the Urban Caracal Project on Facebook

'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed

13 May 2023 5:58 PM

The Urban Caracal Project reported that Hermes, its 33rd tagged caracal, was hit by a car on Philip Kgosana Drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of India Venster rescue filmed by WSAR volunteer Denis Wessels (WSAR on Facebook)

[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster

13 May 2023 2:36 PM

A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster trail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Laura Wagner-Meyer on Facebook

Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change

13 May 2023 12:58 PM

Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Ambassador Reuben Brigety. Picture: Twitter/@USAmbRSA

US ambassador hails meeting with Pandor, albeit elusive on apology

13 May 2023 11:52 AM

Following his meeting with International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, Brigety tweeted that he had the chance to "correct misimpressions left by his public remarks" reaffirming the strong ties between South Africa and the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Student fires at police with paintball gun during CPUT protests. Image: JP Smith on Facebook

Police stoned, fired at with paintball gun during violent CPUT protests

13 May 2023 10:34 AM

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has closed all its campuses and postponed this weekend's Open Day in the wake of violent protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

What you need to know about the mumps outbreak

13 May 2023 10:00 AM

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks about the mumps outbreak in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Head of Project Management in the Presidency Rudi Dicks. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter.com

No final plan on how Eskom will mitigate load shedding this winter: Rudi Dicks

13 May 2023 9:36 AM

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday Dicks said a plan has been drawn up and is going through approval stages before being presented to the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

