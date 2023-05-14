Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with owner of Pro Cuddling SA, Florence Letswalo.
Touch is a basic human need no matter which part of the world you're in and that is the core of the business.Florence Letswalo, Owner - Pro Cuddling SA
Are you feeling lonely or just in need of a good hug? Try Cuddle Therapy.
It is a legitimate business where people actually get paid to cuddle.
Professional cuddling is very popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.
Before I even knew that it's something that is popular overseas, the thought just came to me, how many people actually have access to such in the privacy of their own home?Florence Letswalo, Owner - Pro Cuddling SA
Letswalo says her clients range from single to married people.
It's people who are always working and don't necessarily have the time to invest in a relationship, but they do get lonely purely on the basis that they are human beings. We do have married clients as well; clients have come to say that they are married but their partner is so cold towards them.Florence Letswalo, Owner - Pro Cuddling SA
Letswalo explains that her business only offers cuddles and nothing more, so clients should not ask for or expect anything of a sexual nature.
Pro Cuddling SA's services start from 90 minutes up to 12 hours at a cost between R900 and R4500.
