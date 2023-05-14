Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?





Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Mother Wound survivor and Recovery Coach, Moshitadi Lehlomela.

Many are celebrating and honouring their mothers today.

But Mother's Day is not necessarily a happy day for all, especially if you have a complicated relationship with your mother.

Ever heard of 'The Mother Wound'?

According to Psychology Today, it is basically a loss or lack of mothering.

A mother that was also neglected, that was also abused perhaps or abandoned, means they are also under-mothered. They were not either given the tools to self-regulate or to have a high self-esteem. Moshitadi Lehlomela, Mother Wound survivor and Recovery Coach

'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters caused by living in a patriarchal culture that's oppressive toward women.

These are the mothers who lack the tools that they should have been given by their mothers and they are just perpetuating that lack onto their daughters. Moshitadi Lehlomela, Mother Wound survivor and Recovery Coach

It can also take place in mother-son relationships.

Often times we don't have the language for what is happening, but we know there is something wrong. Moshitadi Lehlomela, Mother Wound survivor and Recovery Coach

Signs that you're suffering from 'The Mother Wound'

Psychology Today has compiled a list of childhood experiences that will help you know whether you are suffering from ‘The Mother Wound’.

Never feeling you had your mother's approval or acceptance

Concerns about not being loved by your mother or not being loved as much as other siblings or family members

Difficulties in relating to your mother on an emotional level

Uncertainty about the relationship with your mother and if it could be lost with a mistake or an accident

Always trying to do better or to be perfect, to attempt to gain your mother's attention and acceptance

Feelings of having to protect, care for, or shelter your mother rather than her protecting, caring for and sheltering you

