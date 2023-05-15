Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the week still embroiled in a fresh arms deal controversy, with his office now missing at least two key advisers.
This followed reports of infighting in the country's most important office as government scrambles to manage the fallout of recent claims that South Africa sold arms to Russia in their conflict with Ukraine.
While the president previously announced an investigation into the alleged arms deal with Russia, the office of The Presidency denied claims that Ramaphosa's key advisers jumped ship as the country faced an economic and foreign affairs crisis.
This came after Ramaphosa's trusted economic adviser, Trudy Makhaya, recently ended her five-year term in office, while the international adviser, Maropene Ramokgopa, left the office to serve as the African National Congress' (ANC) second deputy secretary general.
Ramaphosa's controversial henchman, Bejani Chauke, who served as political adviser to the president, also quit in February.
While Steyn Speed plugged the gap as political adviser, he was based abroad due to family commitments.
Despite a near empty office of key advisers, The Presidency said there was no crisis.
The Presidency further denied there was bad blood between the director general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, and chief of staff Roshene Singh.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ramaphosa as the country's ties with Russia threaten to isolate South Africa from parts of the globe.
