CPUT moves classes online amid continued NSFAS-related student protests
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) said its academic activities moved online amid discussions to resolve the issues cited during the student protests.
The institution removed students living at its residences over the weekend as a measure to mitigate demonstrations.
The university said a total of 52 buses were hired to transport students to their homes.
Students engaged in week-long demonstrations after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme announced a new rule that threatened to defund students enrolled in courses that are under 60 credits.
CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansely confirmed that students who were removed from residences arrived safely at their respective destinations.
Meanwhile, students at the University of the Western Cape who were also protesting resolved to suspend their action.
This article first appeared on EWN : CPUT moves classes online amid continued NSFAS-related student protests
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
