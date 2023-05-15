Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson at Action SA.
DA Joburg caucus leader Dr Mpho Phalatse claims that Gwamanda was involved in a fraudulent funeral and investment scheme, and says that the DA is supporting victims of this alleged scam who are pursuing a criminal case.
Al Jama-ah denies these claims, however, over the weekend, Gwamanda failed to appear at a press conference arranged for him to respond to the allegations.
In addition to this, on Sunday, Carte Blanche reported on the mayor’s qualifications and the vetting process used to elevate him as a candidate for the position.
Beaumont says that it is a huge problem that the residents of Johannesburg are having to pay the price for a deal between the ANC and the EFF, where they have to deal with mayors with ‘no vision for Johannesburg’ and ‘questionable morals'.
He says Gwamanda was chosen specifically because he is someone the ANC and EFF can control.
This is a party that has two seats in council and really cannot do anything without the ANC and EFF issuing their instructions.Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - Action SA
When you consider this against the backdrop of last night's Carte Blanche episode, you have now got a person of questionable morals who is having the strings pulled by the ANC and EFF, and that is a massive concern.Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - Action SA
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?
More from Local
CPUT moves classes online amid continued NSFAS-related student protests
Students protesting after NSFAS’s threats to defund those enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits resulted in CPUT suspending academic activities last week.Read More
Half of grade 3, 6, 9s cannot achieve basic pass for Mathematics and Reading
The Western Cape is earmarking R1.2 billion towards tackling the province's ''full-blown learning crisis' post-Covid.Read More
Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy
The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government scrambles to save face over claims South Africa sold arms to Russia.Read More
Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000
The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with other employees and a supplier to inflate the price of a shipping container.Read More
Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour'
The programme stems from an assessment in its other programme, "You Only Live Once", which cautions teenagers and young adults about the dangers of risky sexual behaviour.Read More
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households
Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.Read More
Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA
Putin's attendance has left South Africa in a tight spot - with some calling for the country's authorities to detain Putin in line with a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March.Read More
'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed
The Urban Caracal Project reported that Hermes, its 33rd tagged caracal, was hit by a car on Philip Kgosana Drive.Read More
[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster
A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster trail.Read More
More from Politics
Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy
The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government scrambles to save face over claims South Africa sold arms to Russia.Read More
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede
Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.Read More
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?
Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report.Read More
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA
The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board in a bid to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.Read More
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.Read More
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.Read More
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects
Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.Read More
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda
Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.Read More