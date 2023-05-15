



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson at Action SA.

DA Joburg caucus leader Dr Mpho Phalatse claims that Gwamanda was involved in a fraudulent funeral and investment scheme, and says that the DA is supporting victims of this alleged scam who are pursuing a criminal case.

Al Jama-ah denies these claims, however, over the weekend, Gwamanda failed to appear at a press conference arranged for him to respond to the allegations.

In addition to this, on Sunday, Carte Blanche reported on the mayor’s qualifications and the vetting process used to elevate him as a candidate for the position.

Beaumont says that it is a huge problem that the residents of Johannesburg are having to pay the price for a deal between the ANC and the EFF, where they have to deal with mayors with ‘no vision for Johannesburg’ and ‘questionable morals'.

He says Gwamanda was chosen specifically because he is someone the ANC and EFF can control.

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

This is a party that has two seats in council and really cannot do anything without the ANC and EFF issuing their instructions. Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - Action SA

When you consider this against the backdrop of last night's Carte Blanche episode, you have now got a person of questionable morals who is having the strings pulled by the ANC and EFF, and that is a massive concern. Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - Action SA

This article first appeared on 702 : Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?