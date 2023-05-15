[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job? There has been controversy around Johannesburg’s new mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, including allegations of fraud. 15 May 2023 8:24 AM
CPUT moves classes online amid continued NSFAS-related student protests Students protesting after NSFAS’s threats to defund those enrolled in courses with less than 60 credits resulted in CPUT suspendin... 15 May 2023 7:37 AM
Half of grade 3, 6, 9s cannot achieve basic pass for Mathematics and Reading The Western Cape is earmarking R1.2 billion towards tackling the province's ''full-blown learning crisis' post-Covid. 15 May 2023 7:29 AM
View all Local
Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government... 15 May 2023 7:04 AM
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price. 15 May 2023 8:52 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
View all Business
Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'? 'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mo... 14 May 2023 12:33 PM
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’ Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in. 14 May 2023 11:19 AM
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in... 14 May 2023 9:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May). 15 May 2023 9:20 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY

15 May 2023 8:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
making ends meet
bulk buying

Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Katherine Madley (Vice President of Group Marketing at Massmart, owner of Makro) about how bulk buying essential items can save you money.

Listen to the conversation below.

Do you buy in bulk in order to score a saving?

With spiraling inflation, you might want to consider doing so.

Bulk buying essentials can save you up to 10% off the original price, says Madley.

From sugar and milk to dishwashing liquid and rice, the retail expert says that people are buying these items in bulk and sharing them amongst family members to save.

Most Makro customers bulk-buy once at the end of the month (to save on their petrol expenses) and go to shops closer to them to buy the odd bread or milk as needed during the month, says Madley.

I'm seeing a major trend in people really thinking and turning over every rand.

Katherine Madley, Vice President of Group Marketing - Massmart

Scroll up to listen to more of the conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY




15 May 2023 8:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
making ends meet
bulk buying

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: fizkes / 123rf

Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?

14 May 2023 12:33 PM

'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’

14 May 2023 11:19 AM

Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households

14 May 2023 9:59 AM

Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' - the Urban Caracal Project on Facebook

'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed

13 May 2023 5:58 PM

The Urban Caracal Project reported that Hermes, its 33rd tagged caracal, was hit by a car on Philip Kgosana Drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© didesign021/123rf.com

Flu season: Why doctors want you and your family to get the jab

13 May 2023 4:13 PM

Do I have a cold or influenza? Can my child be vaccinated? Discovery Health's Dr Noluthando Nematswerani answers your questions about flu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of India Venster rescue filmed by WSAR volunteer Denis Wessels (WSAR on Facebook)

[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster

13 May 2023 2:36 PM

A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster trail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Laura Wagner-Meyer on Facebook

Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change

13 May 2023 12:58 PM

Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maxsheb/123rf.com

Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious?

13 May 2023 12:33 PM

Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering

13 May 2023 11:33 AM

Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

@ buzzfuss/123rf

Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers

13 May 2023 6:34 PM

Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nurses at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know

12 May 2023 5:16 PM

Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 24-pack of chicken portions was priced at 8 cents. Photo: TikTok/@keenanolivier021 (screenshot)

The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act

12 May 2023 7:55 AM

If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!

11 May 2023 10:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases

11 May 2023 9:08 PM

The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'

11 May 2023 7:45 PM

Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

11 May 2023 7:13 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding affecting food production and security in South Africa

'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'

11 May 2023 1:25 PM

In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request

11 May 2023 12:57 PM

Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

UCT Open Day invites prospective students to find out why it's BEST IN AFRICA

11 May 2023 9:49 AM

The annual UCT Open Day is aimed at high school learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12, their families and teachers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Half of grade 3, 6, 9s cannot achieve basic pass for Mathematics and Reading

Local

CPUT moves classes online amid continued NSFAS-related student protests

Local

Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

US using SA-Russia arms deal claims to blackmail SA: Parly's defence committee

15 May 2023 12:56 PM

CPUT moves classes online amid continued NSFAS-related student protests

15 May 2023 11:37 AM

Govt is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch, say Tshwane councillors

15 May 2023 11:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA