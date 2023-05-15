Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one





Lester Kiewit chats to Lesley de Reuck (CEO of Cape Town Stadium) about how they'll get the pitch ready for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster on Saturday, 27 May.

With the URC finals just two weeks away, De Reuck says that the team is focused on getting the pitch ready, a 'very intense' process.

If you didn't know, the pitch is tested for density and moisture and must meet certain standards set by World Rugby in order for events to take place.

So far, according to De Reuck, even though the pitch might not look 'pretty', without fail, it scores higher than the standard set by World Rugby.

FILE: Cape Town Stadium. Picture: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

To prepare for the URC final in just two weeks, De Reuck says that there's a lot to do like making sure the pitch is watered regularly and using growing lights to make sure that the temperature is balanced throughout the pitch.

The stadium's CEO also mentions that colder weather makes it difficult to get the pitch pitch-perfect but they're working hard to perfect it.

Cape Town Stadium gets a brand-new pitch from July to September, ready for the season which starts in October.

So, there you have it. Cape Town has 99 problems, but our pitch (and our Stormers!) isn't one.

