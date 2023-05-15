COFFEE is GREAT for exercise but messes up sleep – study
Wasanga Mehana chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the latest research on the pros and cons of coffee and fitness.
A recent fitness study reveals that, while coffee can boost your energy and exercise routine, it can restrict your sleep.
The results suggest that people who drink coffee regularly walk up to 1000 steps more than non-drinkers each day but lose 30 minutes of sleep at night.
[But] is it beneficial to exercise more or to sleep more? I would go with the latter. Sleep is the most important but it is interesting research.Liezel van der Westhuizen
Pay attention to how coffee makes you feel before/after each individual exercise routine.
Keep a coffee log of the coffee that you have and the workout that you do. For example, if you are having coffee before pilates, watch your reaction, or if you have had coffee after pilates, what was your reaction?Liezel van der Westhuizen
If coffee might not be your fix, a new herbal tea called Yerba Mate offers a similar energy boost.
It is from South America and has an earthy and bitter flavour… it contains antioxidants, much more than coffee or tea.Liezel van der Westhuizen
Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : COFFEE is GREAT for exercise but messes up sleep – study
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_184957483_young-fitness-woman-in-sportswear-having-a-cup-of-coffee-after-exercising-at-home-healthy-and.html?vti=nvqsm6ynprtzw27yuv-1-4
More from Lifestyle
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die
With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure.Read More
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More
93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess
Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry.Read More
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY
Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price.Read More
Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?
'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.Read More
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’
Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.Read More
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households
Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.Read More
A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts
Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.Read More