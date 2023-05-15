



Wasanga Mehana chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the latest research on the pros and cons of coffee and fitness.

A recent fitness study reveals that, while coffee can boost your energy and exercise routine, it can restrict your sleep.

The results suggest that people who drink coffee regularly walk up to 1000 steps more than non-drinkers each day but lose 30 minutes of sleep at night.

[But] is it beneficial to exercise more or to sleep more? I would go with the latter. Sleep is the most important but it is interesting research. Liezel van der Westhuizen

Pay attention to how coffee makes you feel before/after each individual exercise routine.

Keep a coffee log of the coffee that you have and the workout that you do. For example, if you are having coffee before pilates, watch your reaction, or if you have had coffee after pilates, what was your reaction? Liezel van der Westhuizen

If coffee might not be your fix, a new herbal tea called Yerba Mate offers a similar energy boost.

It is from South America and has an earthy and bitter flavour… it contains antioxidants, much more than coffee or tea. Liezel van der Westhuizen

This article first appeared on 947 : COFFEE is GREAT for exercise but messes up sleep – study