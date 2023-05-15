SA supplying Russia with arms 'doesn't make sense' - analyst
Lester Kiewit speaks with Helmoed-Römer Heitman, independent security and defence analyst.
In December last year, the Russian ship Lady R docked at the Simon's Town naval base.
Five months later, there were accusations that South Africa supplied Russia with arms and ammunition to aid in their war against Ukraine.
However, Heitman says that it is unlikely that we would have supplied Russia with weapons as we do not have anything that would be of material value to them.
He explains that what is manufactured in South Africa, differs from what is used in Russia.
Heitman adds that he is yet to find anyone who has confirmed that anything was loaded onto the ship, and at this point, it is all rumours.
None of the South African weapons or equipment would fit into their logistic systems.Helmoed-Römer Heitman, Independent Security/Defence Analyst
They would need training on the equipment as well before they could use it.Helmoed-Römer Heitman, Independent Security/Defence Analyst
It just does not make a lot of sense.Helmoed-Römer Heitman, Independent Security/Defence Analyst
Listen to the interview above for more.
