[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?
Wasanga Mehana talks to Ahsan Mahboob - Head of Sibanye-Stillwater DigiMine.
Listen to the conversation below.
Mahboob starts by explaining that ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence model that uses natural language processing.
Simply put, it's text-based information - think of it as if you're chatting to a friend, asking them questions but instead of having a human on the other side, a computer responds - hence the term, chatbot.
Since its advent in November 2022, the AI chatbot grew in popularity.
Some people love the ease of this invention, while others are fearful that it might take over some jobs.
The latest concern around ChatGPT is introducing the chatbot in schools, and if it will affect the quality of education in South African schools.
There is further concern about how students might use the AI tool to cheat or see it as a shortcut to do their assignments instead of putting in the work themselves.
Mahboob has some answers, he says the focus should be on how we use it to train the next generation, ethically...
We shouldn't hide this technology from learners, we should expose them to this technology because ultimately, the future is about this. We should focus more on investing in how schools, teachers and learners can use ChatGPT productively and ethically to enhance their skills. As educators, it is our core responsibility to train the next generation and the future of our nation.Ahsan Mahboob, Head of Sibanye-Stillwater - DigiMine
RELATED: CHATGPT: THE FLASH DRIVE TEST OUT AI IN 'REAL TIME'
Mahboob also continues to say that the integration of ChatGPT in schools should be a collaborative effort between the government sector, parents, governing bodies, policy makers and educators to ensure that:
1) There are policies for these kinds of technologies that upskill and reskill learners and educators.
2) Curriculums are reformed to include AI literacy to give kids more opportunities in a dynamic world.
Mahboob mentions that AI-type studies are already underway in the tertiary sector because ChatGPT is disrupting the labour market, locally and globally with some routine jobs already being replaced by it.
So, wouldn't we want to equip students for this reality?
Of course, Mahboob touched on some challenges when it comes to the reality of integrating ChatGPT in South Africa...
There is an uneven access to these technologies in South Africa. Rural areas have no internet so the focus should be - how we can use it to ensure everyone has equal access to it to enjoy the benefits of it.Ahsan Mahboob, Head of Sibanye-Stillwater - DigiMine
Here's to adapting to change!
As the digital nomad says, 'we're in an era where we have to keep up with life-long learning and adaptability.'
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/goodluz/goodluz1307/goodluz130700709/20838223-group-of-students-in-computer-s-laboratory.jpg
More from Local
André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir
Extract from de Ruyter's memoir: "What do you do with R100 000 in hot, illicit cash? You go to the Louis Vuitton shop".Read More
Malusi Booi denies any involvement with alleged underworld bosses
Former Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, has finally broken his silence on a police raid that took place exactly two months ago at his former office.Read More
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'
702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the callous ponzi scheme which left victims 'destitute'
On Sunday Carte Blanche had a segment about an accountant who fled the country after scamming people out of millions.Read More
Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand
A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This story and others on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.Read More
United Domestic Workers of SA: 'The national minimum wage is a slavery wage'
The United Domestic Workers of South Africa says that a minimum wage of R25.42 is not enough for anyone to survive on.Read More
How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?
South Africa generates roughly 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, which is contributing to a plastic pollution crisis.Read More
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime
Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.Read More