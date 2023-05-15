Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir Extract from de Ruyter's memoir: "What do you do with R100 000 in hot, illicit cash? You go to the Louis Vuitton shop". 15 May 2023 5:02 PM
Malusi Booi denies any involvement with alleged underworld bosses Former Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, has finally broken his silence on a police raid that... 15 May 2023 4:20 PM
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this. 15 May 2023 11:29 AM
'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town. 15 May 2023 11:10 AM
View all Politics
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking Your smoke-free life might be one download away! 15 May 2023 1:26 PM
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price. 15 May 2023 8:52 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
View all Business
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure. 15 May 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry. 15 May 2023 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May). 15 May 2023 9:20 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime

15 May 2023 11:29 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation

Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.

Social scientists have shown how freedom in South Africa has lost its meaning for many in the country.

Despondency about democracy is on the rise as the promise of prosperity under a caring government continues to ring hollow for many, thanks to poor governance, corruption and incompetence.

Nicky Falkof is a media studies professor who researches race and anxiety.

The Conversation Africa’s Thabo Leshilo spoke to her about her book, Worrier State, which shows how narratives of fear manifest in mainstream and digital media, and the role that ‘race’, class, gender, space and identity play in these in the country.

Barbed wire fence
Barbed wire fence

What brought you to the view that fear is a dominant feature of life in South Africa today?

Just life, really.

I live in Johannesburg, which provides a constant illustration of what urban theorists call “fortress architecture”: the high walls, the armed response signs, the barbed wire, the spikes, the beams and the guard huts.

Alongside that is the ever-more-visibly crumbling infrastructure.

Moving through the city is anxiety-provoking in multiple ways, even for people like me who are fortunate enough to have our own transport, and live close to where we work.

As I say at the start of the book, my return to Joburg in 2012, after almost 15 years in the UK, was fraught with discussions with friends, family and colleagues about what I should be careful of and what to worry about.

That conversational trend seems to have increased recently, with people now talking frantically about loadshedding (power cuts) and water outages as well as crime and corruption.

So, while a lot of other emotions make up the country’s affective landscape – South Africans are frequently joyful people – it seems to me that fear and anxiety are significant elements of what it feels like to live here.

I believe that these kinds of emotional experiences, which are part of rather than supplementary to urban life, need to be thought and written about.

What are the main ways this fear manifests itself?

Fear has important consequences for how people vote, what they spend their money on, who they consider to be part of their communities and who they treat as outsiders.

Pretty much all the major political parties in this country use racist and xenophobic dog-whistle tactics to frighten the population with the threat of loss of jobs, increased violence or even just feeling uncomfortable due to the presence of strangers.

Media coverage of these political activations of collective anxiety distracts voters from the multiple failures of the political class by amplifying the sense that citizens are under threat from outsiders.

The design and management of South Africa’s cities are significantly affected by fear.

This can be seen in the apartheid-era planning of Joburg and Soweto, the sprawling black settlement south-west of the city.

Soweto was intentionally located to keep poorer black labourers away from “white” areas.

These historical scars of segregation persist today.

People have to travel for hours from townships – historically black residential areas – and predominantly black informal settlements to get to their jobs, because frightened middle class residents push back against affordable housing or even just accessible taxi ranks in their areas.

Fear makes us suspicious and distrustful.

This often draws on disturbing stereotypes about “race”, nationality and economic status.

For example, in the chapter on township fear of crime, I discuss the automatic association of criminal drug dealers with people simplistically referred to as “Nigerians”, one of the major folk devils of contemporary South Africa.

Dangerous street drugs like nyaope are rife throughout the country.

They are sold and used widely by South Africans and other nationals.

But Nigerians are often scapegoated as the “real” drug dealers, solely responsible for this ongoing crisis.

Similarly in the chapter on Melville, the suburb where I live, I show how middle class residents use the neighbourhood Facebook group to classify homeless people and informal workers such as car guards as dangerous and threatening.

Discussions within this digital community are rife with assumptions that poorer black men are criminals, and don’t belong on the streets of the suburb.

Do you think the fear will pass?

Honestly? I wouldn’t think so, no.

One of the points I make in the book is that cultures of fear, while extraordinarily visible and racialised in South Africa, are not at all unique to this country.

The general increase in fear and anxiety is a global condition which has to do with a number of factors.

These include the explosion of digital technology and corresponding transmission of misinformation; the alienating conditions of late capitalism, in which power and money are diffuse and distant; people’s increasing senses of powerlessness given these circumstances; and global phenomena like climate change that do actually pose a significant threat, but that feel unmanageably vast.

The rise of populist and racially supremacist politics – such as that of the Donald Trump-supporting meta-conspiracy QAnon – is an important barometer of how worried people are.

It also suggests how eagerly we cling to something that might help us to define and explain the many threats we feel subjected to.

And of course South Africa is actually more insecure, riskier, than many other places, which, alongside the swings of global social change, suggests that fear and anxiety will be a part of the country’s inner and public lives for the foreseeable future.

I realise that this is a fairly bleak assessment, but I also think that it’s important for scholars, government and civil society to start taking emotion seriously as a political and social force.

How people feel really matters, and if people feel bad or threatened – even if nothing bad or threatening has happened to them directly – they will struggle to be engaged citizens, to interact with empathy or to think collectively.

Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.




15 May 2023 11:29 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation

More from Local

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir

15 May 2023 5:02 PM

Extract from de Ruyter's memoir: "What do you do with R100 000 in hot, illicit cash? You go to the Louis Vuitton shop".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Cape Town Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi. Picture: Twitter/@MalusiBooi

Malusi Booi denies any involvement with alleged underworld bosses

15 May 2023 4:20 PM

Former Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, has finally broken his silence on a police raid that took place exactly two months ago at his former office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soviet Union (USSR) flag. © erllre/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'

15 May 2023 3:31 PM

702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Uladzislau Salikhau/123rf

[LISTEN] A look into the callous ponzi scheme which left victims 'destitute'

15 May 2023 3:07 PM

On Sunday Carte Blanche had a segment about an accountant who fled the country after scamming people out of millions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Above the Law: The Senzo Meyiwa Trial is an Eyewitness News podcast looking at the tragic story of the beloved footballer's death in 2014. Picture: Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand

15 May 2023 2:30 PM

A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This story and others on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ferli/123rf.com

United Domestic Workers of SA: 'The national minimum wage is a slavery wage'

15 May 2023 2:20 PM

The United Domestic Workers of South Africa says that a minimum wage of R25.42 is not enough for anyone to survive on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcobonfanti / 123rf

How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?

15 May 2023 1:36 PM

South Africa generates roughly 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, which is contributing to a plastic pollution crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking

Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking

15 May 2023 1:26 PM

Your smoke-free life might be one download away!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?

15 May 2023 11:47 AM

Ahsan Mahboob unpacks the future of ChatGPT in South African schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question

15 May 2023 10:26 AM

This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never showed up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Soviet Union (USSR) flag. © erllre/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'

15 May 2023 3:31 PM

702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Above the Law: The Senzo Meyiwa Trial is an Eyewitness News podcast looking at the tragic story of the beloved footballer's death in 2014. Picture: Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand

15 May 2023 2:30 PM

A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This story and others on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene is in consultation with regional taxi leaders under the Santaco and NTA banners to formalise parts of the business amid a range of issues in the multi-billion rand industry, on 12 April 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

15 May 2023 11:10 AM

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question

15 May 2023 10:26 AM

This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never showed up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?

15 May 2023 8:24 AM

There has been controversy around Johannesburg’s new mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, including allegations of fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy

15 May 2023 7:04 AM

The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government scrambles to save face over claims South Africa sold arms to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede

12 May 2023 4:05 PM

Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 2:04 PM

Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter.

SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA

12 May 2023 7:13 AM

The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board in a bid to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

12 May 2023 6:49 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir

Local

[LISTEN] A look into the callous ponzi scheme which left victims 'destitute'

Local

How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa: If witness refuses to testify, law may be considered, says judge

15 May 2023 9:49 PM

Acting Joburg mayor Kunene has argument with caretaker of flats in Hillbrow

15 May 2023 8:42 PM

US Ambassador Brigety should be recalled, says EFF's Malema

15 May 2023 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA