'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda





Clarence Ford speaks with Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's Transport MMC.

Kunene was appointed as acting mayor for Sunday and Monday while the current mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda is out of town until Tuesday.

Kunene says that it is normal for the mayor to appoint an acting mayor, even if they are just away for a weekend, as council must continue to operate.

Remember, if the mayor is not there, then council collapses. Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's Transport MMC

There has been controversy surrounding Gwamanda’s mayorship, with allegations that he has committed fraud.

However, Kunene says that the mayor will finish his term and will remain until 2026.

Kunene adds that as a person with a criminal history, he understands that a person’s past is their past.

I went to prison. I committed crimes. I was a gangster. I came back and South Africans embraced me, they forgave me, except for the haters who want to use my past for their own selfish and negative agendas – and that is what is happening with the mayor. Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's Transport MMC

We have confidence in the mayor. The mayor will stand until 2026. Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's Transport MMC

Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene is in consultation with regional taxi leaders under the Santaco and NTA banners to formalise parts of the business amid a range of issues in the multi-billion rand industry, on 12 April 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

He says that Gwamanda was never charged, and he believes it is just those who are against the mayor that are bringing attention to this.

