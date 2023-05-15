[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA





Yes, 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal South Africa!

Of course, the show's host with the most, Katlego Maboe celebrated this milestone by reflecting on some of the show's biggest moments.

A whopping R1M was given away to contestants on the show over the past 50 episodes - no wonder it's dubbed 'South Africa's most exciting game show.'

Take a look at some of the most life-changing moments below.

If you're a fan of the show, you'll know that Deal or No Deal South Africa allows contestants from Mzansi to win money to make their dreams come true.

So far, the show has made a fitness fiend's dream come true and a musician who's dreamed of owning a new violin too.

Of course, another highlight of the show is featuring local celebs who play for charity.

With 50 episodes down, the latest episode features another big win by Ntemile from Gauteng who takes home

R31 830 - whoop, whoop!!!

The #DealorNoDealZA week comes to an end with a whooping R31 830 win! Congratulations to Ntemile from Gauteng pic.twitter.com/HIR2b19fab ' Deal or No Deal SA (@DealorNoDealZA) May 12, 2023

Here's to 50 life-changing episodes!

If you're keen to win something little (or big) and take part in and stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

Or watch dreams come true on Deal or No Deal South Africa, on SABC 1, Monday to Friday (7.30pm to 8pm).

Don't worry, if you miss it, catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17.30pm or watch on SABC1 on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.

