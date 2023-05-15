Streaming issues? Report here
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking

15 May 2023 1:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
how to quit smoking
ByeGwaai

Your smoke-free life might be one download away!

Clarence Ford interviews Kieran McLeod and Samantha Filby, Co-founders of ByeGwaai.

We are all aware of the harm that smoking causes to our bodies, but in the same breath, we're aware that quitting is not as easy as it sounds.

Perhaps you're like Ford who quit, but after a traumatic incident, fell back into your old habits.

A South African doctor and economist found the missing piece of the puzzle that helps people quit smoking, and built ByeGwaai, an app that provides support and encouragement.

RELATED: Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?st-block-12

ByeGwaai is South Africa's first app-based smoking cessation programme, utilising psychological, behavioural, technological and medical techniques to help individuals take control of their smoking habits.

This is achieved through a three-step programme, focused on understanding one's relationship with smoking, planning an approach to quitting smoking and lastly, executing the plan to quit smoking.

The app provides:

  • Social support
  • Habit tracking – logging in your emotions, cravings and cigarettes that you've smoked
  • Cognitive behaviour therapy
  • Telehealth consultations

To take their free smoking assessment, click here.

Your smoke-free life may be one download away!

There's a lot that the government is doing in terms of regulation and trying to control tobacco, but just not enough.

Kieran McLeod, CEO – ByeGwaai

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




