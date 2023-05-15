Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
Meta had planned to create a realistic virtual world for people to essentially live in.
People in the Metaverse would be able to walk around in virtual spaces, interact with others, and even attend virtual events.
However, the development of the project is not looking so promising with some believing that the project has failed, and the money spent on it has been wasted.
You want to say it is dead, but some people will say it never really lived.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Essentially a lot of articles are saying that he invested $36 billion and it has been a wipeout.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Despite the less than positive outlook for the project, Friedman says that experts have mixed feelings on the future of the Metaverse.
Some are saying it will never take off, others are saying maybe it is not quite the right timing.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
She adds that even if the actual Metaverse as intended does not take off, some analysts believe we are already involved in a sort of Metaverse because of the sheer amount of time we spend in the online world.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_20553420_san-francisco-june-30-facebook-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-marched-with-700-facebook-employees-in-san-franci.html?vti=ndtwaesfpqv6bearf7-1-26
More from Lifestyle
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More
93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess
Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry.Read More
COFFEE is GREAT for exercise but messes up sleep – study
Is your daily cup of coffee working with you or against you? Pay attention, your body has the answers.Read More
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY
Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price.Read More
Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?
'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.Read More
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’
Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.Read More
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households
Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.Read More
A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts
Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.Read More