Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die

Meta had planned to create a realistic virtual world for people to essentially live in.

People in the Metaverse would be able to walk around in virtual spaces, interact with others, and even attend virtual events.

However, the development of the project is not looking so promising with some believing that the project has failed, and the money spent on it has been wasted.

You want to say it is dead, but some people will say it never really lived. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Essentially a lot of articles are saying that he invested $36 billion and it has been a wipeout. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Despite the less than positive outlook for the project, Friedman says that experts have mixed feelings on the future of the Metaverse.

Some are saying it will never take off, others are saying maybe it is not quite the right timing. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right) with a Facebook employee. © Kobby Dagan/123rf.com

She adds that even if the actual Metaverse as intended does not take off, some analysts believe we are already involved in a sort of Metaverse because of the sheer amount of time we spend in the online world.

