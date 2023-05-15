How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?





Clarence Ford speaks with Oliver Bonstein, Senior Circular Economy Analyst with Green Cape.

According to Bonstein, South Africans produce more waste per person than the global average.

He says South Africans waste roughly 41kg of waste per person per year, compared to a global average of 29kg.

It is not necessarily that South Africans consume more than other countries, it is that we waste more, and that is a function of the kind of packaging that is being used. Oliver Bonstein, Senior Circular Economy Analyst with Green Cape

Of that waste, he says only 14% does get recycled.

Bonstein says that there are 12 particularly problematic plastics that cannot be recycled and contribute to this pollution problem.

These plastics will be used once before being thrown away and because these items are either small, hard to recycle or have chemicals in them that will disrupt the recycling chain.

In order to tackle the pollution problem Bonstein says that brand owners and retailers can make positive decisions to improve the situation but will also need support from the consumers.

He says that consumers can make a difference by identifying and choosing not to buy problematic items to push companies to make more sustainable choices.

The consumers do have a significant role to play. They put pressure on those companies. Oliver Bonstein, Senior Circular Economy Analyst with Green Cape

These are the 12 particularly harmful or unnecessary plastics:

PET and PVC shrink sleeves on PET beverage bottles

Thin (barrier) bags at tills

Oxo-degradable plastics

PVC bottles, pallet wrap and labels

Plastic stickers on fruits and vegetables

Thin filmed barrier bags for fruits and vegetables

Plastic straws

Plastic stirrers

Single-use plastic picnic cutlery and plastic plates and bowls

Cotton buds with plastic stems

Plastic lollipop sticks

Plastic microbeads in cosmetics

Listen to the interview above for more.