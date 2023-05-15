Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand
A new witness is expected to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday. She is refusing to be filmed and has asked the media to not show her face in any broadcast.
Acting Johannesburg Mayor Kenny Kunene will be joined by various government departments today in the CBD, where they will be evicting residents living in torn-down buildings.
The Presidential Climate Commission hosts a virtual media briefing on the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan recommendations report submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Lehlohonolo Thobela, SAWS Reporter gives the team a warning forecast for South Africa as the country continues to experience heavy rains and storms. Thobela says we should expect above-normal weather conditions this winter.
We end the show with an update on Türkiye's election as Erdogan leads the race.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio for more details.
This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand
