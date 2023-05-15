[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'
Clement Manyathela interviews Prof Andre Thomashausen, UNISA Professor Emeritus of International Law.
Today, the focus is on the country's ties with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).
Russia's relationship with South Africa goes back more than 200 years, however, it wasn't until 1992 that ties were officially established.
The Soviet Union has been acknowledged as the African National Congress' (ANC) most predominant benefactor, providing military support.
In addition, leaders including Thabo Mbeki received degrees from universities in the USSR.
What does the country's current and future relationship with Russia look like? Prof Andre Thomashausen weighs in.
The ANC wouldn't be in government and we wouldn't be a liberated country if it hadn't been for the solidarity and the enormous support and assistance given by the Soviet Union.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Relations – UNISA
We have important economic relations with Russia.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Relations – UNISA
Russia is a country driven by a lot of principles, they will not engage in politics that destroy the integrity of a smaller nation.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Relations – UNISA
No country is able to say that they have a perfect human rights record.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Relations – UNISA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_126375217_3d-rendering-of-an-old-soviet-flag.html?vti=n87e83s9fx9knxkm8p-1-29
