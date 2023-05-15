[LISTEN] A look into the callous ponzi scheme which left victims 'destitute'
Pippa Hudson speaks with Sophia Phirippides, Carte Blanche producer.
What appeared to be a legitimate investment turned out to be a massive ponzi scheme which left some victims scammed out of their entire life savings.
Phirippides says this was specifically an affinity scheme and the scammer, Michael David Ash, targeted members of the Jewish community.
She says that Ash was trusted by the community, being a member of the Jewish community himself, and he was also a successful accountant which earned him further respect.
People who dealt with him on an accounting level felt that he was a good accountant.Sophia Phirippides, Producer - Carte Blanche
She says that this scheme appeared to go as far back as the early 2000s and there were entire families – parents and children – who lost millions, including their entire safety nets and retirement funds.
There is a callousness about someone who executes a scam like that knowing that people are going to be left destitute.Sophia Phirippides, Producer - Carte Blanche
They all described how he kind of looked them in the eye and said this is a good investment.Sophia Phirippides, Producer - Carte Blanche
She says that some victims have laid criminal charges and the case is being investigated, but unfortunately Ash fled the country and is assumed to be somewhere in Israel.
The saddest part of a story like this is that so many of these fraudsters do get away with it because they just get up and leave and then there is this process of extradition and trying to bring them to book.Sophia Phirippides, Producer - Carte Blanche
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144414721_woman-counting-coins-in-her-hands.html?term=pay%2Bpeanuts&vti=lli93cbjn6xn35uqb0-1-2
