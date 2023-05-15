André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir
John Maytham interviews Kyle Cowan, Investigative Journalist at News24.
After spilling the beans in an explosive television interview, Eskom's former CEO André de Ruyter has struck again – this time with a tell-all memoir.
Titled 'Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom', de Ruyter takes readers on a journey of his time at Eskom, reflecting on his three years at the power utility, his successes, failures and reasons for leaving.
In addition, he gives the readers an inside look into the the boardrooms and government meetings where South Africa’s future is shaped.
Cowan says that as much as we think we know about Eskom, de Ruyter highlights just how much we don't know, and how worried we should actually be.
He adds that the energy crisis cannot fall on the shoulders of one personality, instead, it's a deeply entrenched problem.
The book in and of itself is a manifesto into how difficult a job this really is.Kyle Cowan, Investigative Journalist – News24
Understanding what de Ruyter was up against in trying to move us into a direction that could be more sustainable, I think is enormously important.Kyle Cowan, Investigative Journalist – News24
Extract from the book, courtesy of Penguin Random House South Africa:
Did we really have that many rich employees? And, if so, why were we paying top dollar for workers who were already packing up an hour or two after lunch?Truth to Power by André de Ruyter
I am not saying everyone driving expensive cars or wearing designer clothing obtained their wealth through illicit means, but considering the opulence displayed by employees of a state-owned enterprise, it was certainly suspicious. Either Eskom employees were living way beyond their means, or they had access to funds from other sources.Truth to Power by André de Ruyter
What do you do with R100 000 in hot, illicit cash? You go to the Louis Vuitton shop.Truth to Power by André de Ruyter
De Ruyter's book is available to purchase at Exclusive Books, Loot, Takealot, Wordsworth Books and Graffiti Books.
Note that Penguin Random House South Africa will be taking legal action against the illegal distribution of André de Ruyter's book, which has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp.
To read the full media statement, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
