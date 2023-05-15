Malusi Booi denies any involvement with alleged underworld bosses
CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, has denied any involvement with alleged underworld bosses.
Booi has finally broken his silence on a police raid that took place exactly two months ago at his former office.
Police raided the office as part of their fraud and corruption probe into the city's human settlements directorate.
It's alleged that Booi received money from underworld figures for information about city tenders in the department that Booi headed.
Booi told Eyewitness News he suspects that because the city is working with Glomix House Brokers on a few housing projects, people think he has links to alleged gangsters.
Nicole Johnson, the wife of alleged underworld boss, Ralph Stanfield, is the director of Glomix House Brokers.
"What puzzles me is that I found that contractor there and fortunately Bongi Madikizela has clarified the issue that this contractor was appointed under his watch, and I was not even there when the contractor was appointed because it was appointed by province. So, I don't know why there is a link."
This article first appeared on EWN : Malusi Booi denies any involvement with alleged underworld bosses
