Vodacom spends R4bn on infrastructure to eleviate the impact of loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.
-
Vodacom has spent R300m this year alone on operational costs.
-
The mobile operator has to invest in batteries, diesel to ensure it's cellular towers remain powered during blackouts.
-
Vodacom will likely have to invest more as the power crisis continues.
The Vodacom Group has spent R4bn on equipment, infrastructure and security as a risk mitigating measure to ensure its customers remain connected to the cellular network amid South Africa's debilitating power crisis.
South Africans have had to endure stage 6 loadshedding, experiencing outages of up to four-and-half hours at a time.
Network operators like Vodacom and other players in the market have had to ensure its cellular towers remain fully charged, in order to keep customers connected.
Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group says they've had to invest in alternative power sources like batteries and diesel.
Joosub says it's money that could've been better spent elsewhere.
It's been painful. It's a R4bn investment over the last four years, and R300m in operational costs this last year alone.Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group
We put in additional security on the site, armed response, various different measures on the site itself to try and protect the equipment.Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group
We are seeing increase utilisation during loadshedding...we need to make sure the capacity is there, so that when people want to use the service it's there.Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149597037_johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-inside-interior-of-a-mobile-cell-phone-store-in-a-mall.html?vti=-1-1
More from Business
How musician JR Bogopa made his financial circle bigger through smart business
Musician JR Bogopa shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.Read More
'Stressed and overworked' - How companies are paying the price for mental health
Loss of income claims linked to mental and behavioral disorders have spiked since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.Read More
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY
Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price.Read More
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers
Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.Read More
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know
Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight.Read More
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act
If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.Read More
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.Read More
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases
The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.Read More