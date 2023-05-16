



John Perlman interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).

It appears to be full steam ahead after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships to alleviate the country's energy crisis.

This would be done through a 20-year Karpowership contract.

After reaching out to Karpowership SA, Perlman was told that a 20-year contract was not their choice and that they have 'nothing against' shorter contracts.

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Duvenage says that Karpowerships would be viable with a short-term contract, at a maximum of five years.

He notes that Karpowerships need a year at most to become functional.

A 20-year contract will cost the country R200 billion, however, with the rise in costs and drop in rand value, it will more likely cost around R500 billion, according to Duvenage.

Duvenage plans on challenging this in court for the sake of transparency. He says South Africans should know how Nersa and Karpowership arrive at their decisions and the financial implications.

Remember, Karpowerships is not going to just come and dock and start providing electricity. Wayne Duvenage, CEO – OUTA

We just want transparency. Wayne Duvenage, CEO – OUTA

This article first appeared on 702 : Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding