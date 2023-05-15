Streaming issues? Report here
Sport

Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights

15 May 2023 7:52 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Tanzania
#MSW

The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the start of the season are looking to add the Confed Cup and the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Newly crowned Tanzanian League champions, Young Africans SC have turned their attention to the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup match against Marumo Gallants, with president Hersi Ally Said saying that their goal is to win everything this season.

The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the start of the season.

They're now looking to add the Confed Cup and the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ally Said says there is still work to be done.

One of the most important things we are doing is rotation. Our 28 player squad pretty much all has the same level so that’s helped us a lot this season. The technical team have managed that very well. I want to congratulate them on the way they play in the Confed Cup.

Hersi Ally Said, Young Africans SC President
said-1jpg

Said also spoke about how he has transformed the club since becoming president.

said-2jpg

It’s the oldest club in the country and has been going since 1935. It was part of the community that fought for independence. We had a sponsor a few years ago who moved away from the country and the club went down from there. We couldn’t pay salaries and we dropped in terms of performance and results in 2016/17.

Hersi Ally Said, Young Africans SC President

My company decided to come in and fund the club and we came up with a transformation for the club. We engaged La Liga and heard about the modern way of running a club and members and fans voted for the change. We have 70 000 registered members who are paying their fees which helps the running of the club massively. We don’t have any players that we had 3 years ago, I am the one who has signed all the new players and built the team from scratch. It’s not something that came from nowhere.

Hersi Ally Said, Young Africans SC President

Watch below for the full interview with Hersi Ally Said:


This article first appeared on 947 : Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights




Share this:
